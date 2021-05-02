North West man arrested after missing 7-year-old girl's body found in bushes

Police arrested a man after the body of a 7-year-old girl was found in bushes.

The girl had been reported missing two days before her body was found.

The suspect will face charges of murder, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice in the Brits Magistrate's Court.

A 31-year-old man was arrested after the burnt body of a 7-year-old girl was found in bushes two days after she was reported missing in Brits, North West.

According to police, she was last seen playing next to the dam in Bataung Section in Maboloka with two boys, both 10 years old.

"Upon being questioned, the boys explained that the man called them to his house and offered them fish. However, the man told the boys to go back and put on their shoes before he could give them fish. The pair left the girl with the man to go back to wear shoes. They allegedly returned, but found that the place was deserted," police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said on Sunday.

The boys reported the incident to the victim's aunt. The aunt, together with the girl's grandmother, went with the boys to the man's home to find out where their child was.

The man told them the girl had left with other children, Botma said.

The family reported the matter to the police and the search for the child ensued.

"According to the reports, the girl's father took the suspect to the police station on Friday, 30 April 2021, leading to further questioning. The suspect apparently admitted to killing the girl and took the police to the area where the girl's burnt body was and after a long search, was found in bushes on Saturday, 1 May 2021."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

