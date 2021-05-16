35m ago

North West man arrested for allegedly raping his granddaughters, two other minors

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
(Photo via Getty Images)
A North West man has been arrested on charges of raping four minors - three relatives and a neighbour.

Captain Aafje Botma said on Sunday that the man, 46, had been living with three of the alleged victims - his granddaughters aged nine and 17, and their cousin, eight.

The fourth girl, 14, is a neighbour. 

"Allegedly the 17-year-old victim reported to her teacher at school on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, that her grandfather has been raping her since she was in Grade 2. It was also determined that  the two younger girls were also allegedly raped by the suspect," said Botma.

"[On Thursday] the mother of a 14-year old, who is a neighbour, alleged that her daughter was also raped by the same suspect. Preliminary investigations were conducted and the 46-year old suspect was immediately arrested and charged with four counts of rape."

 He is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Dintletse Molefe, condemned these incidents of gender-based violence and said the police would continue to work hard to ensure those responsible were brought to book.

