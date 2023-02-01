North West man gets life for killing mom, chopping body into pieces, burning them

Thabo Ernest Nkoane, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Phokeng Magistrate’s Court.

A North West man has been sentenced to life for murdering his mother and chopping her into pieces, which he later burnt at their home.



Thabo Ernest Nkoane, 31, was sentenced in the Phokeng Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested in December after he murdered his mother, chopped her into pieces and set the remains alight at their home in Lefaragatlha Village, Phokeng.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said neighbours and friends of Peggy Nkoane, who was a teacher, raised the alarm after she was absent from work and church.

“They were also shocked by the smoke that came out of the tiled roof of the house on the day she was murdered,” Mamothame added.

"The matter was reported to the police and upon investigating the whereabouts of the deceased on 26 December 2017, they found burnt human remains.

"Nkoane was subsequently arrested and charged with premeditated murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court denied him bail."

During the trial, prosecutor Obed Molope argued Nkoane had infringed on his mother's right to life, right to equal protection and the benefit of the law, and the right to dignity.

Provincial Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo applauded the police and prosecution.

"We laud members of the community for their role in the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. We need such advocacy in our communities in the fight against crime," she said.



