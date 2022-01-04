North West man in court for allegedly murdering his 10-month-old baby

A North West man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his baby.

Neighbours found the body of the 10-month-old baby behind a shack.

The man is expected to appear in court next week for a bail application.

A North West father has appeared in court in connection with the murder of his 10-month-old baby boy.

Thirty-four-year-old Klaas Kgasi appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to 10 January for a bail application.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, Kgasi and his girlfriend attended a party in Tlhabologang, Coligny on New Year's Day. "Whilst at the party, the accused reportedly took the child from the mother in order to take him to his aunt's place in Extension 3. He came back a while later and handed to the mother the blankets he used to cover the baby. Moreover, he informed the girlfriend that he left the baby with his aunt and they both went back to their place," Funani said. On Sunday morning, neighbours called Kgasi's girlfriend to tell her that a baby's body was found behind their shack, Funani said.

The police were called to the scene and discovered that the baby had been severely assaulted and had bruises on the body.

The father was arrested and charged with murder.

In a separate incident, a baby was found dead on the N12 road in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp on New Year's Day.

The 13-day-old baby, whose hands and legs were tied with a plastic bag, was wearing a pair of grey trousers with a white vest, and was covered with a cloth.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the baby had bruises on the body, Funani said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

