North West man in court for allegedly pouring petrol on estranged wife before raping her

He was initially charged with attempted murder.

It was changed to assault with grievous bodily harm, in addition to a rape charge.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

A North West man has appeared in court for allegedly pouring petrol over his estranged wife before raping her.

On Monday, the Mogwase Magistrate's Court postponed the case against Oupa Nkele, 41, to 10 January for legal representation and bail application.

Nkele was initially charged with attempted murder, but it was changed to assault with grievous bodily harm pending further police investigation. He is also facing a charge of rape, said North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

He said Nkele, who is separated from his wife, called her under the pretence of wanting to discuss an urgent matter.

READ | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

"As per the agreement, he collected the wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon, 29 December 2021. He then drove towards a local mall, but changed direction and headed to their house at Lerome village near Mogwase outside Rustenburg."



When they arrived at the village, an argument allegedly ensued.

"Nkele allegedly assaulted and strangled the wife with a rope, then poured her with petrol and eventually raped her. Subsequently, he allegedly forced the victim into his car and drove away with her. However, the victim managed to unlock the car and jumped out," Mamothame said.

The woman was helped by a passerby who took her to the police station to lay charges.

Nkele was arrested the next day.