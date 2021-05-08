North West man kills girlfriend hours before he is found dead

A man killed his girlfriend in Disaneng village in the North West and was later found dead in nearby bushes with a bullet wound to the head.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the girlfriend's children ran to a neighbour for help on Friday.

The neighbour tried to intervene when she saw the boyfriend pointing a gun at their mother.

"She tried to intervene and pleaded with the boyfriend not to shoot his girlfriend. However, he allegedly went ahead and fired several shots, leading to the death of the girlfriend, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later certified dead at the scene by emergency paramedics," Myburgh added.

A few hours later, his body was found in a bushy area, close to RDP houses in Makgobistad, with a bullet wound to the head.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation into the incidents continues.