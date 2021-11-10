10 Nov

North West man on trial for abducting, murdering ex-girlfriend's daughter abandons bail bid

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • The man appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court and abandoned his bail bid.
  • He is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend's daughter.
  • Investigations have revealed that the girl may have been strangled, and rape has not been ruled out. 

A North West man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing the 10-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend has abandoned his attempt to get bail. 

Joseph Phage, 38, appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after his arrest on Sunday.

He was charged with murder and attempted murder. 

The case had been postponed to 15 December for further investigations, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

"Phage has applied for Legal Aid, but he abandoned his bail application. The matter will be escalated to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West for a consideration to be made on transferring the case to the High Court of South Africa; North West Division," Mamothame said. 

An indictment was expected to be prepared for the next appearance, he said.

Phage's ex-girlfriend had him arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed her last year. 

It is alleged that the woman was eating at her house when the man barged in, demanding that she eat the food he had brought. When she refused, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times - on her hands, waist and armpit. 

Phage was due to appear in court for his attempted murder case on 4 November.

However, he allegedly left the court without appearing and went to the primary school attended by the woman's 10-year-old daughter, Kamogelo Sithole.

Phage then allegedly abducted the little girl and took her to a building.

An investigation and search for the girl and suspect were launched after the mother opened a kidnapping case.

Phage was traced and arrested in Zakhele Informal Settlement, Ikageng, on Sunday.

He allegedly refused to disclose where he had taken the girl. 

A search of Phage's shack on Monday resulted in the discovery of the girl's lifeless body under a bed. 

Mamothame said preliminary investigations indicated that the child may have been strangled, and that police were not ruling out the possibility that she had been raped.

He added that the NPA would assign a team of experienced prosecutors to ensure that justice was served.

Phage remains in police custody until his next court appearance. 

