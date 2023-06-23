North West man re-arrested for allegedly murdering ex-partner after taking out insurance policy

- A man, who allegedly murdered his 29-year-old ex-partner, had his case struck off the court roll.
- He was re-arrested on 20 June.
- He's expected to appear in court on 27 June for a formal bail application.
A man, who allegedly murdered his 29-year-old ex-partner, had his case struck off the court roll.
He was, however, re-arrested on 20 June.
John Marumagae Khentu, 52, was first arrested on 20 February after the body of his ex-partner was found next to an open field.
Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Khentu was arrested after an intensive investigation by the Anti-Gang Unit, following an incident at a tavern in Hartbeesfontein on Sunday, 19 February.
Botma said:
Botma said the investigation revealed that Khentu had insured his ex-partner, and he was the beneficiary.
"Thus, a Section 205 investigation was conducted, leading to the issuing of a warrant of arrest. The suspect was re-arrested at his workplace in Hartbeesfontein on Tuesday, 20 June 2023, for murder," said Botma.
Khentu appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
He is expected to appear in the Hartbeesfontein Magistrate's Court next week, 27 June, for a formal bail application.