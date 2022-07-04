1h ago

North West man sets off on killing spree after claims of infidelity

Zandile Khumalo
An alleged love triangle has left a 32-year-old man, his girlfriend and her companion dead in Ikageng near Potchefstroom in North West.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
  • A 32-year-old man shot dead his girlfriend's companion after allegedly discovering that she was having an affair.
  • The man then allegedly drove off with the woman in her car.
  • During a car chase, the car came to a stop and the man allegedly shot himself.
  • The woman was also found dead in the car.

Ikageng near Potchefstroom in North West has been rocked by the deaths of three people in a violent spree that is believed to be linked to claims of infidelity.

Police said the violence started on Friday evening when the 32-year-old man at the centre of the violence was told his girlfriend had been having an affair. His colleague, a 47-year-old man, had told him about the allegation, said officials.

The boyfriend became violent and disarmed his colleague of his firearm before pointing the gun at him.

Police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said the angry boyfriend then instructed his colleague to call his girlfriend and ask her to meet them in Ikageng.

Soon after the call, the woman arrived in a car in the company of a third man.

Myburgh said the gunman shot at the man seated next to the woman.

She added:

Shortly after stopping, the suspect walked towards the vehicle and allegedly fired two shots towards the man and removed him from the vehicle. He then instructed his colleague to get into the back of the vehicle and drove off.

Myburgh said the boyfriend soon stopped at an intersection and instructed his colleague to get out of the car before driving off with his girlfriend.

Police were alerted, and members of the Flying Squad gave chase in the direction of Klerksdorp.

The officers fired shots at the car's tyres after the gunman pointed the firearm at them.

He then pulled over before shooting himself. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Myburgh said:

When the police went around the car, they found the body of the 31-year-old woman inside the vehicle in the front passenger seat with head injuries. She was declared dead on the scene by [paramedics].

Myburgh said it was unclear whether the woman had been assaulted or shot by her boyfriend and that investigations were still under way.

The man who was the first person to be shot was also declared dead at the first crime scene.

Police told News24 the identities of the victims would be released once their relatives were notified of their deaths.

