North West man survives after his bakkie plunges off a cliff

Getrude Makhafola
ER24 paramedics said the man is lucky to be alive after his vehicle plunged 500 metres down a cliff. (ER24/Supplied)
A 21-year-old man escaped with minor injuries when his vehicle plunged 500 metres from a lookout spot in Rustenburg in the North West.

He was found after he cried out for help for several hours.

ER24 paramedics said the man was lucky to be alive. 

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 21:15 and could hear the man, but could not see the vehicle due to the thickness of the foliage at the bottom of the cliff. A decision was made to try and reach the man from the bottom of the mountain. By this time, the fire department was on [the] scene and they, together, cut through the bush, managing to reach the bakkie by around 22:15," paramedics said on Friday.

The door of the bakkie was forced open and the driver was found.

He had minor injuries and was able to walk to a waiting ambulance.

