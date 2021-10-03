2h ago

North West mayor killed in car crash

Jenni Evans
Naledi Local Municipality Mayor Neo Schalk was killed in a car crash.
André Damons
  • The mayor of the Naledi Local Municipality was killed in a car crash on Sunday. 
  • Neo Schalk's vehicle crashed outside Vryburg in the North West. 
  • The driver of the other vehicle also died. 

Naledi Local Municipality Mayor Neo Schalk was killed in a car crash that also left the driver of the other vehicle dead on Sunday morning. 

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari announced Schalk's death later on Sunday. 

"According to the police report, the mayor's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on the N14 just outside Vryburg. Both the mayor and the driver of the other vehicle were certified dead at the scene of the accident," Lehari said.

Schalk is the third mayor to be involved in a car crash in recent weeks. 

Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo was killed in a crash in September, which also claimed the lives of a pedestrian and the driver of another vehicle.

Mpho Moerane was recently sworn in as the new mayor.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was involved in a car crash on 28 August, which left two people dead. 

Lehari described Schalk as a foot soldier who actively campaigned for safety on the roads. 

"In the many joint law enforcement operations that we held in Vryburg, Mayor Schalk was always there. 

"He would actively participate, imploring on road users to obey the rules of the road. I am saddened by his untimely death especially at the time we are preparing for the local government elections."

He offered his condolences to Schalk's family. 

The North West ANC Youth League sent condolences on its Facebook page, saying it was shocked by the news. 

