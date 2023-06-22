North West MEC Nono Maloyi appointed acting premier while Maape recovers from surgery

Nono Maloyi has been appointed as acting premier of the North West.

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, has been appointed acting premier of the province.

The appointment comes as Premier Bushy Maape takes time off to recover from a medical procedure.

Last week, Maape was admitted to Wilmed Park Hospital in Klerksdorp for a minor orthopaedic procedure.

"The surgery was successful and premier Maape is recuperating well, and the doctors are happy with his recovery," said Maape's spokesperson Sello Tatai.

Maape is due to resume his official schedule in the coming weeks, said Tatai.

Maloyi was appointed to the provincial legislature in November after a vacancy created by the resignation of Onica Medupe as a legislature member.

Last month, Maape placed Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa and the head of the department, Relebohile Mofokane, on "special leave" because they had been unable to work together.

READ | North West premier suspends social development MEC and HOD for failing to work together

He said their inability to work together placed the department's service delivery and good governance at risk, and had resulted in "near administrative paralysis".

They were suspended with "immediate effect" and placed on one-month "special leave".

Maape appointed Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi as acting MEC for social development.



