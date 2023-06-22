6m ago

Share

North West MEC Nono Maloyi appointed acting premier while Maape recovers from surgery

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
North West Premier Bushy Maape is recuperating from a medical procedure.
North West Premier Bushy Maape is recuperating from a medical procedure.
Kabo Letlhogela/Supplied
  • Nono Maloyi has been appointed as acting premier of the North West.
  • The appointment comes as Premier Bushy Maape recovers from a medical procedure.
  • Maape underwent orthopaedic surgery earlier this month.

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Nono Maloyi, has been appointed acting premier of the province.

The appointment comes as Premier Bushy Maape takes time off to recover from a medical procedure.

Last week, Maape was admitted to Wilmed Park Hospital in Klerksdorp for a minor orthopaedic procedure. 

"The surgery was successful and premier Maape is recuperating well, and the doctors are happy with his recovery," said Maape's spokesperson Sello Tatai.

Maape is due to resume his official schedule in the coming weeks, said Tatai.

Maloyi was appointed to the provincial legislature in November after a vacancy created by the resignation of Onica Medupe as a legislature member.

Last month, Maape placed Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa and the head of the department, Relebohile Mofokane, on "special leave" because they had been unable to work together.

READ | North West premier suspends social development MEC and HOD for failing to work together

He said their inability to work together placed the department's service delivery and good governance at risk, and had resulted in "near administrative paralysis".

They were suspended with "immediate effect" and placed on one-month "special leave".

Maape appointed Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi as acting MEC for social development. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bushy maapenono maloyinorth westpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1576 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3119 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

21 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.40
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.46
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.21
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
937.78
-1.5%
Palladium
1,336.68
-1.8%
Gold
1,931.13
-0.1%
Silver
22.59
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
70,240
0.0%
All Share
75,630
0.0%
Resource 10
64,118
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,304
0.0%
Financial 15
16,101
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23172.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo