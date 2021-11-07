19m ago

North West mother and son arrested with 'stolen' cattle after herdsman killed in attack

Getrude Makhafola
Some of stolen cattle recovered by North West police.
  • Police in the North West arrested a 45-year-old mother and her 18-year-old son for possession of stolen cattle.
  • Three herdsmen were attacked and one killed while they were herding cattle near Tlhabane. The attackers took the cattle and robbed them of cellphones and cash.
  • Police recovered the stolen livestock at the woman's home.

A 45-year-old mother and her teenage son are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of a herd of stolen cattle.

The mother and her 18-year-old son were arrested in Lefaragatlhe village near Tlhabane on Saturday, following the murder of a cattle herdsman and the theft of at least 21 cows at a cattle post in Serutube village on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma, three herdsmen were herding cattle when three men emerged from the bushes. They tied up two of the herdsmen and stole their cellphones and cash.

"Furthermore, the suspects allegedly demanded the cattle and, in the process, shot and killed a 25-year-old herdsman, while his colleagues were assaulted with the butt of a firearm. The suspects then drove out a herd of cattle from the cattle post," Botma said.

A police investigation led to the mother and son and the recovery of 21 cattle in Lefaragatlhe village.

"Consequently, 11 cattle were positively identified and linked with the incident. Further investigations revealed that two other cows with calves were stolen a week ago at the same place. In addition, police seized other cattle that were found at the place for further investigation," Botma said.

