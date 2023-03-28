North West municipal director arrested for allegedly taking on second govt job while on sick leave

A former municipal director in North West was arrested on Monday in connection with allegations that she received salaries for two government jobs.

The former Moses Kotane Local Municipality director was arrested for the "alleged simultaneous occupation of two government posts without her employer's knowledge", according to North West Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"It is reported that in March 2022, the former director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality applied for special leave. Her annual leave was reportedly supposed to take effect two months later, and she was to return to work towards the end of June," said Rikhotso.

However, the woman did not return and reported sick.

"It later came to light that the suspect was also reportedly employed by another government department during the period that she had reported sick. She allegedly received a salary from the municipality during the said period. Meanwhile, the municipality appointed someone to act in that position during her absence," Rikhotso added.

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

The woman's alleged actions resulted in the loss of more than R1 million for the municipality.



She is expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



