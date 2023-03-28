51m ago

Share

North West municipal director arrested for allegedly taking on second govt job while on sick leave

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former North West municipal director was arrested in connection with fraud after working two government jobs.
A former North West municipal director was arrested in connection with fraud after working two government jobs.
PHOTO: Tiro Ramatlhatse/Gallo Images, Sowetan

A former municipal director in North West was arrested on Monday in connection with allegations that she received salaries for two government jobs.

The former Moses Kotane Local Municipality director was arrested for the "alleged simultaneous occupation of two government posts without her employer's knowledge", according to North West Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"It is reported that in March 2022, the former director of Moses Kotane Local Municipality applied for special leave. Her annual leave was reportedly supposed to take effect two months later, and she was to return to work towards the end of June," said Rikhotso.

However, the woman did not return and reported sick.

"It later came to light that the suspect was also reportedly employed by another government department during the period that she had reported sick. She allegedly received a salary from the municipality during the said period. Meanwhile, the municipality appointed someone to act in that position during her absence," Rikhotso added.

The woman's alleged actions resulted in the loss of more than R1 million for the municipality.

She is expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikenglabourfraudcrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa has descended into a mafia state?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, that’s a bit extreme
6% - 73 votes
Yes, and it’s becoming normalised
94% - 1245 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.42
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
968.38
+0.1%
Palladium
1,407.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,958.14
+0.1%
Silver
23.06
-0.1%
Brent Crude
78.12
+4.0%
Top 40
70,404
+0.9%
All Share
75,994
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,087
+1.8%
Industrial 25
102,420
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,656
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo