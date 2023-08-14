1h ago

Share

North West municipality without electricity for 18 days, DA threatens Eskom with court action

accreditation
Alex Patrick
The Ditsobotla municipality building in Lichtenburg.
The Ditsobotla municipality building in Lichtenburg.
News24
  • The DA is consulting a lawyer after Eskom demanded R123 million from the Ditsobotla Municipality.
  • The municipality owes Eskom R1 billion.
  • Residents were without electricity for 18 days after a pylon fell and a transformer was vandalised. 

The DA has approached an attorney regarding the electricity cuts in the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West.

Lichtenburg and its surrounds were without electricity for 18 days after a pylon fell on 27 July and a transformer was vandalised.

The ailing municipality has been battling to pay for its utilities and owes Eskom an estimated R1 billion.

The electricity producer wants R123 million from the municipality, so it can fix the problem.

But the DA's Leon Basson said many of the business owners in Lichtenburg pay the power utility directly because they know the municipality cannot pay for electricity services.

In 2017, these business owners took Eskom to court for suspending its electricity supply, and the high court found in favour of the businesses.

READ | 'This place is completely broken': Inside Ditsobotla's downfall and the collapse of government

"The court ruled that Eskom was not allowed to cut electricity to the town unless it was for maintenance and repairs," Basson said.

"The Constitutional Court upheld this ruling last year. A lot of the end users pay Eskom directly, and Eskom cannot hold residents liable because the municipality is not paying [the utility]."

On Sunday, the DA in the North West said Eskom was abusing the situation at the expense of residents "who have suffered financial losses and endured the inconvenience of this sustained blackout in a bid to recover money from the Ditsobotla Local Municipality's R1 billion unpaid bulk electricity debt".

"Eskom is now effectively denying residents their constitutional right to enjoy access to electricity because of its own failures to pursue legal and ethical debt recovery avenues that would not further inconvenience paying residents and businesses.

"The situation in Lichtenburg can best be described as oppressive," the DA said.

Most of the roads in Lichtenburg have washed away.
Most of the roads in Lichtenburg have washed away.

Lichtenberg was once a thriving factory town, with people migrating from all over the country because they were sure to find jobs working the line in one of the many plants. But residents say since 2009 commerce started moving out of the area.

The latest primary factory closure was Clover in 2021, which moved to Queensburgh, Durban. The Clover cheese factory was the biggest in the country. It closed because it could not sustain the factory through the constant electricity and water cuts, which it attributed to non-payment of utilities by the municipality.

Only two major factories remain in the town, the Lafarge Cement factory and the AfriSam cement plant. These factories are bound to the area because they dig minerals from the ground.

The municipality called Eskom's demands for R123 million upfront "delaying tactics".

In its latest statement on Friday, the municipality said: 

Eskom's turnaround and delaying tactics have caught the municipality by surprise because we thought the problem of the electricity blackout in Lichtenburg could have expeditiously been addressed a long time ago by Eskom.

"Eskom must take into cognisance that the vandalised infrastructure is not of the municipality, but Eskom's infrastructure. Hence, the company is duty-bound to fix the damages and restore electricity to consumers. 

"Meanwhile, the municipality did not want the electricity problem to prolong. Thus it escalated the matter to the provincial government for speedy intervention."

Responding to queries about the DA threatening court action, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility "did not switch off nor suspend electricity to the municipality, however [we are] doing our level best to restore".

When asked about the R123 million payment Eskom is demanding towards the municipality's bulk electricity account, Mokwena said: "In as much we are doing our best to restore, there were such talks that they should do their part as well."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ditsobotla municipalitydaeskomnorth westservice deliveryelectricity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 528 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 4069 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.05
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
914.31
+0.2%
Palladium
1,309.47
+1.1%
Gold
1,914.80
+0.1%
Silver
22.74
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,470
+0.1%
All Share
76,972
0.0%
Resource 10
59,699
-1.1%
Industrial 25
107,263
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,249
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

16m ago

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

46m ago

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

46m ago

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

46m ago

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo