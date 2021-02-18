56m ago

add bookmark

North West NPA head honcho arrested and charged for shoplifting

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A top member of the NPA has been arrested.
A top member of the NPA has been arrested.
iStock
  • The NPA's Special Commercial Crime Unit head has been arrested and charged for shoplifting.
  • She was arrested on Tuesday at a clothing and grocery store in Mahikeng.
  • She is out on R500 bail.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional head of the Special Commercial Crime Unit, Jeanette Neveling, has been arrested and charged for shoplifting.

Neveling, who is out on R500 bail, was arrested on Tuesday at a clothing and grocery store in Mahikeng.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothane confirmed the arrest.

READ | SIU PPE probe reveals 'flagrant disregard of law'

Neveling allegedly put some items on a trolley and left the store, according to Mamothane.

"We can confirm the incident. At this stage, we have not seen the footage of the incident," said Mamothane.

The case will resume in court on 4 March.

Neveling is currently prosecuting a corruption case against North West health department head, Thabo Lekalakala.

Mamothane could not confirm whether Neveling would continue to prosecute that matter. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourts
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 987 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1202 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.27)
Gold
1768.61
(-0.52)
Silver
26.97
(-1.42)
Platinum
1249.50
(-1.26)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2348.00
(-1.22)
All Share
66758.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
61391.21
(-0.56)
Financial 15
12436.05
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
89137.06
(-0.65)
Resource 10
65772.88
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo