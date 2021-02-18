North West NPA head honcho arrested and charged for shoplifting

The NPA's Special Commercial Crime Unit head has been arrested and charged for shoplifting.

She was arrested on Tuesday at a clothing and grocery store in Mahikeng.

She is out on R500 bail.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional head of the Special Commercial Crime Unit, Jeanette Neveling, has been arrested and charged for shoplifting.

Neveling, who is out on R500 bail, was arrested on Tuesday at a clothing and grocery store in Mahikeng.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothane confirmed the arrest.

Neveling allegedly put some items on a trolley and left the store, according to Mamothane.

"We can confirm the incident. At this stage, we have not seen the footage of the incident," said Mamothane.

The case will resume in court on 4 March.

Neveling is currently prosecuting a corruption case against North West health department head, Thabo Lekalakala.

Mamothane could not confirm whether Neveling would continue to prosecute that matter.