North West pastor accused of grooming, sexually assaulting teens, wife allegedly kept crimes quiet

Iavan Pijoos
A pastor, from a farming community in the North West, allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted two 14-year-old boys.
Editor's Note: This story contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find disturbing. 

  • A North West pastor allegedly sexually assaulted two 14-year-old boys as of 2014.
  • His wife allegedly kept his sexual activities a secret. 
  • According to an indictment, he also allegedly forced the two boys to appear in child pornography. 

A pastor from a farming community near Brits in the North West allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted two 14-year-old boys.

The 48-year-old pastor of the Afrikaans Protestant Church in Sanddrift, also allegedly forced the two boys to appear in child pornography.

However, he is alleged to have not acted alone.

His wife allegedly knew and kept his sexual activities a secret.

According to the indictment, from January 2018 until January 2022, the wife "intentionally and knowingly" permitted the commission of a sexual act with the husband as well as with the children without their consent.

The pastor faces eight charges, including sexual assault, production of child pornography, using a child for the purpose of child pornography, and the importation of child pornography.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The indictment claimed that between January 2014 and December 2017, he touched the private parts of the boy who was living with them, and also asked the boy to touch his.

He also attempted to insert his penis into the anus of the boy and would also peep through the window while the boy was taking a bath and film him while he was naked, said the indictment.

The indictment read: 

The accused masturbated the complainant and required the complainant to masturbate him too.

During that same period, he allegedly also produced child pornography of the boy.

The child is alleged to have informed his wife several times about what was happening.

In June 2021, a second boy moved in with the couple. 

READ | Different boys, different bathrooms – same age, same modus operandi, Gerhard Ackerman trial hears

During this period, the indictment said, the pastor produced child pornography of this boy. 

"The complainant was required to masturbate the accused, and the accused also masturbated the complainant."

The indictment also revealed that between January 2018 and January 2022, the pastor downloaded and possessed sexually abusive images and videos of children from the internet.

