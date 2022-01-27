North West police appeal for assistance in locating kidnapped teen

North West police are appealing to the public to assist in finding an 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped on Sunday.

Oratile Mothibi was last seen on Sunday, 23 January, after she, her brother and cousin - aged 11 and 14 - went to get food at a farm in Modutung village.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, while walking back home, the trio was allegedly chased by an unknown man, who was armed with a knife.

"Furthermore, the man grabbed Oratile and threatened the children who wanted to rescue Oratile," Myburgh added.

The boys then ran home to inform their parents about the incident.

"Police and the community have since searched the area without success."

Mothibi was wearing blue jeans, a khaki long-sleeved blouse and black school shoes.

Anyone with information can contact contact the investigating officer, Captain Joseph Montwedi, on 082 496 0332.