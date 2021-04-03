North West police launch manhunt after motorist killed while trying to fix puncture

A 58-year-old man was murdered on Friday after climbing out of his vehicle to repair a puncture.

According to police, the victim was shot execution style.

It is alleged the victim drove over spikes, laid out by the suspects, before being ambushed.

According to police, the victim, Sello Kgasi, was driving from Rosslyn towards Brits in a white Toyota Quantum minibus, with two passengers, on Friday evening when he got a puncture.

"The vehicle got a puncture after it drove over spikes that were spread in the road near Solar Panels camp. Kgasi allegedly stopped the vehicle to fix the puncture, but was ambushed and shot by two suspects who were armed with firearms," police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said in a statement.

"As a result, Kgasi was fatally wounded, and the suspects robbed him of his personal pistol and other belongings.

"Furthermore, the suspects also robbed the two passengers of an undisclosed amount of cash and their cellular phones. According to reports, the suspects, who are still at large, were communicating in Shona."

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena mobilised the 72-hour activation plan, which includes the deployment of various units to trace and apprehend the suspects.

"The public, especially motorists, are warned to be very vigilant when approaching that area at night as it is becoming a crime hotspot. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that alleged perpetrators are brought to book," Kwena said.

Police have also appealed to anyone with information, that will lead to the arrest of the suspects, to contact them.