51m ago

add bookmark

North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape sworn in as MPL

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape.
North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape.
News24/File
  • North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape has been sworn in as a member of the provincial Legislature. 
  • He fills the vacancy left by outgoing premier Job Mokgoro. 
  • A full sitting of the provincial legislature is set for next week, 7 September at which date the province will elect its new premier. 

Two weeks after being announced as the ANC's preferred premier candidate, Bushy Maape, was on Wednesday finally sworn in as a member of the North West provincial legislature, paving the way for his possible election as premier. 

Maape was sworn in in a private ceremony at the North West provincial legislature building, where the media was not allowed. 

The ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) chairperson Hlomane Chauke held a media briefing following the swearing-in ceremony and confirmed that Maape "has been officially sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature".

"It's now official and we now want to focus on implementing the manifesto of the ANC and delivering all the promises that we have made to the people. Service delivery is at the forefront of our agenda," said Chauke.

READ | Bushy Maape announced as North West premier-elect

He also confirmed that the election of the premier was scheduled to take place on 7 September, when a full sitting of the provincial legislature would take place. 

Maape thanked those in attendance, adding that he had "agreed to avail himself in order to work with the collective to deliver services to the province's citizens".

The premier-elect's swearing-in was delayed after incumbent Premier Job Mokgoro refused to comply with instructions from Luthuli House and demanded an audience with the president before stepping down - an embarrassing scenario given that Chauke two weeks ago announced that the province hoped to swear in Maape - who worked as adviser to Mokgoro - by the end of the week. 

READ | Ramaphosa spokesperson Khusela Diko reinstated on a warning following PPE tender saga

Mokgoro eventually resigned as premier last week after meeting Ramaphosa, but again dragged his feet regarding handing in his resignation as a member of the provincial legislature, which left Maape stranded with no vacancy in the provincial structure. 

Race

An acting premier for North West was therefore appointed on Thursday, with Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho, also in the race for the position of premier, being sworn in. 

MAHIKENG, SOUTH AFRICA OCTOBER 26: (SOUTH AFRICA
Job Mokgoro.

The transfer of power appeared to be fully underway, with Mokgoro having finally laid down the reins and Maape being sworn in on Wednesday by North West High Court Judge President Monica Leeuw in the provincial legislature, chaired by Speaker of the Legislature Sussana Dantjie. 

READ | Maape still sidelined as acting premier appointed after Mokgoro resigns

Maape had, according to the ANC, emerged as the best candidate after interviews and was announced as the premier elect two weeks ago, but more than a week later, he had still not been able to move into his new office.

The premier-elect's announcement as Makgoro's potential replacement comes after the latter and the IPC had been at odds for several years. 

The IPC had been complaining that relations with the premier had completely broken down as he was not heeding the interim structure's advice. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bushy maapejob mokgoronorth westmahikengpolitics
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 787 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1257 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 953 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,815.47
+0.1%
Silver
24.22
+1.4%
Palladium
2,448.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,006.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,613
-0.7%
All Share
66,976
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,793
-3.9%
Industrial 25
84,755
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,472
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo