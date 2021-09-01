North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape sworn in as MPL

North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape has been sworn in as a member of the provincial Legislature.

He fills the vacancy left by outgoing premier Job Mokgoro.

A full sitting of the provincial legislature is set for next week, 7 September at which date the province will elect its new premier.

Two weeks after being announced as the ANC's preferred premier candidate, Bushy Maape, was on Wednesday finally sworn in as a member of the North West provincial legislature, paving the way for his possible election as premier.



Maape was sworn in in a private ceremony at the North West provincial legislature building, where the media was not allowed.

The ANC's interim provincial committee (IPC) chairperson Hlomane Chauke held a media briefing following the swearing-in ceremony and confirmed that Maape "has been officially sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature".

"It's now official and we now want to focus on implementing the manifesto of the ANC and delivering all the promises that we have made to the people. Service delivery is at the forefront of our agenda," said Chauke.

He also confirmed that the election of the premier was scheduled to take place on 7 September, when a full sitting of the provincial legislature would take place.

Maape thanked those in attendance, adding that he had "agreed to avail himself in order to work with the collective to deliver services to the province's citizens".

The premier-elect's swearing-in was delayed after incumbent Premier Job Mokgoro refused to comply with instructions from Luthuli House and demanded an audience with the president before stepping down - an embarrassing scenario given that Chauke two weeks ago announced that the province hoped to swear in Maape - who worked as adviser to Mokgoro - by the end of the week.



Mokgoro eventually resigned as premier last week after meeting Ramaphosa, but again dragged his feet regarding handing in his resignation as a member of the provincial legislature, which left Maape stranded with no vacancy in the provincial structure.

Race

An acting premier for North West was therefore appointed on Thursday, with Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho, also in the race for the position of premier, being sworn in.

The transfer of power appeared to be fully underway, with Mokgoro having finally laid down the reins and Maape being sworn in on Wednesday by North West High Court Judge President Monica Leeuw in the provincial legislature, chaired by Speaker of the Legislature Sussana Dantjie.



Maape had, according to the ANC, emerged as the best candidate after interviews and was announced as the premier elect two weeks ago, but more than a week later, he had still not been able to move into his new office.

The premier-elect's announcement as Makgoro's potential replacement comes after the latter and the IPC had been at odds for several years.

The IPC had been complaining that relations with the premier had completely broken down as he was not heeding the interim structure's advice.