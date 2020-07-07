North West Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for Covid-19

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced.

He is currently in self-isolation, but is still able to perform his duties.

This follows the death of Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe on Monday after also testing positive for Covid-19.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, on Tuesday.



Mokgoro will be in self-isolation, Ngesi said.

He took the test on Monday, following the death of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe, on the same day.

"Premier Mokgoro took the Covid-19 test yesterday following the passing on of the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, the late Mr Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe, and he received results today, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus," Ngesi said.

READ | Tributes pour in for North West MEC Kegakilwe who died due to Covid-19 complications

He added that Mokgoro, 72, only has a cough, despite testing positive and will continue to work while in isolation.

Duties

"The premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties, albeit remotely, and has instructed members of the premier's support staff, who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test, while taking the necessary precautions," Ngesi said.

He added that tracing the premier's contacts is currently under way.

News24 previously reported that North West MEC for Public Works and Roads, Saliva Molapisi, also tested positive for Covid-19 after Kegakilwe's passing.

ALSO READ | Wife of Paul Mashatile dies a week after he buried his mother

Ngesi said she would also be able to perform her duties while in self-isolation.

Kegakilwe's funeral



Ngesi said the executive council has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting that Kegakilwe's funeral be categorised as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 in light of the disaster regulations.

"... and as soon as the president has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public," he said.