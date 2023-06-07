North West records first case of cholera

North West has recorded its first case of cholera.

A 50-year-old man tested positive for cholera after he went to the local clinic suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

The provincial department said outbreak response teams had been established at all levels to tackle the outbreak.

To date, cholera has claimed 23 lives in Hammanskraal in Gauteng, one in the Free State and another in Mpumalanga.

On Wednesday, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said a 50-year-old man from Maubane in the Moretele district went to Maubane Clinic suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting, leg cramps and dehydration.

Sambatha said: "He tested for Cholera at Jubilee Hospital, and the results came back positive."

Last week it was reported that two cholera cases had been recorded in the Bojanala District Municipality in North West. However, the health department said these two cases had already been reported in Gauteng.

Sambatha said the province's outbreak response teams had been established at all levels to tackle the outbreak.

He said:

[A] multidisciplinary [team is] already on the ground, and the response teams are also activated to initiate and strengthen surveillance for all diarrhoea cases. There is daily reporting from the teams required to monitor the situation.





The provincial department urged the public not to panic, saying cholera is preventable and curable.

"All people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, are advised to visit their nearest health facility. We would further like to urge the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene to curb further outbreaks of diarrhoeal disease or gastrointestinal infection," Sambatha said.

The provincial department said cholera was a diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

According to the health department, people become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever. The department said among people who develop symptoms, most have mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration, which can lead to death if untreated.



