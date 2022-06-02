46m ago

add bookmark

North West serial rapist sentenced to 2 life terms, 293 years in prison

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock
  • A serial rapist from the North West has been sentenced to two life terms and 293 years in prison.
  • In one incident, Lucky Lehloo raped three women at once.
  • It was also revealed in court Lehloo's youngest victim was 15 years old, while the oldest was 73.

A serial rapist from the North West, who was only 15 years old when he went on a raping spree, has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 293 years in prison.

Among his 13 victims were a 73-year-old pensioner and a minor.

On Thursday, Lucky Lehloo appeared in the Klerksdorp Regional Court where he was sentenced for the 13 rapes as well as eight charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of assault with the intention to commit grievous bodily harm and one of assault.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's North West spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, Lehloo's conviction was linked to a series of offences he committed between November 2014 and July 2018 in Tshing, Ventersdorp, the North West.

According to Mamothame, eight women were raped in their homes, while five were raped in bushes.

"Lehloo broke in and robbed them of their cellphones and money and raped them before fleeing the scene.

"In one house that he broke into, he found three women, robbed them of their cellphones and raped them.

"One of the victims was a 73-year-old elderly woman who passed on in January 2020."

ALSO READ | Man gets hefty sentence for luring women to fake tattoo shop and raping them

In other instances, Lehloo attacked five victims on the street, said Mamothame.

"He attacked five of the victims on the street, threatened them with a knife and dragged them to the bushes where he raped them and robbed them of their belongings," he added. 

In another incident, Lehloo raped a 15-year-old girl.

According to Mamothame, he went to a home where he found the teenager and deceived her into believing her grandmother had sent him to work in the garden.

"She then provided him with the garden tools but he later walked into the house and raped her," he said.

Mamothame added in two of the incidents, Lehloo severely assaulted and stabbed the victims with a knife and raped them before fleeing the scene.

He said Lehloo was linked to these offences through DNA samples. 

In court, prosecutor advocate Riekie Krause urged it to consider the interests of society as it had the responsibility to impose sentences that would restore the public's faith in the criminal justice system, said Mamothame.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, praised Krause and Sergeant Ntombizodwa Bovula for achieving a successful conviction.

"The advocacy by the criminal justice system on such serious offences is strengthened by such convictions, " said Makhari-Sekhaolelo.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikenggender based violencecrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 5560 votes
No
52% - 6136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.47
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.46
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,867.68
+1.1%
Silver
22.26
+2.0%
Palladium
2,056.50
+2.9%
Platinum
1,030.00
+3.1%
Brent Crude
116.29
+0.6%
Top 40
64,427
+0.3%
All Share
71,035
+0.3%
Resource 10
77,309
+2.5%
Industrial 25
77,120
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,269
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

7h ago

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo