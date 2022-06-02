North West serial rapist sentenced to 2 life terms, 293 years in prison

A serial rapist from the North West has been sentenced to two life terms and 293 years in prison.

In one incident, Lucky Lehloo raped three women at once.

It was also revealed in court Lehloo's youngest victim was 15 years old, while the oldest was 73.

A serial rapist from the North West, who was only 15 years old when he went on a raping spree, has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 293 years in prison.



Among his 13 victims were a 73-year-old pensioner and a minor.

On Thursday, Lucky Lehloo appeared in the Klerksdorp Regional Court where he was sentenced for the 13 rapes as well as eight charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of assault with the intention to commit grievous bodily harm and one of assault.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's North West spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, Lehloo's conviction was linked to a series of offences he committed between November 2014 and July 2018 in Tshing, Ventersdorp, the North West.

According to Mamothame, eight women were raped in their homes, while five were raped in bushes.

"Lehloo broke in and robbed them of their cellphones and money and raped them before fleeing the scene.

"In one house that he broke into, he found three women, robbed them of their cellphones and raped them.

"One of the victims was a 73-year-old elderly woman who passed on in January 2020."

In other instances, Lehloo attacked five victims on the street, said Mamothame.

"He attacked five of the victims on the street, threatened them with a knife and dragged them to the bushes where he raped them and robbed them of their belongings," he added.

In another incident, Lehloo raped a 15-year-old girl.

According to Mamothame, he went to a home where he found the teenager and deceived her into believing her grandmother had sent him to work in the garden.

"She then provided him with the garden tools but he later walked into the house and raped her," he said.

Mamothame added in two of the incidents, Lehloo severely assaulted and stabbed the victims with a knife and raped them before fleeing the scene.

He said Lehloo was linked to these offences through DNA samples.

In court, prosecutor advocate Riekie Krause urged it to consider the interests of society as it had the responsibility to impose sentences that would restore the public's faith in the criminal justice system, said Mamothame.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, praised Krause and Sergeant Ntombizodwa Bovula for achieving a successful conviction.

"The advocacy by the criminal justice system on such serious offences is strengthened by such convictions, " said Makhari-Sekhaolelo.