North West shebeen owner and daughter gunned down

A North West shebeen owner and her daughter have been gunned down while her son was left injured following an incident in Rustenburg on Sunday.

North West police Captain Sam Tselanyane said people were hunting three men allegedly involved in the incident that took place at the Sondela informal settlement near Boitekong.

Tselanyane said the men allegedly followed the daughter, 27, home from the shebeen, where they were at as well.

"The victim was confronted by one of the suspects, and that led to a scuffle. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the mother and her son left the shebeen in an attempt to go and rescue the daughter. One of the suspects allegedly drew a firearm and fired several shots at the victims that resulted in fatally wounding the shebeen owner and her daughter and injuring the 23-year-old son," Tselanyane said.

ALSO READ | Free State cop shot dead by gunmen while visiting friend

The 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. At the scene, police found several 9mm empty cartridges. Tselanyane said the motive of the attack was unknown at this stage.

"Investigation into the matter is underway, and police urge anyone who may have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sethunya Tobokane of Boitekong Detective Services on 073 393 7413," said Tselanyane.

The public is also urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 anonymously.