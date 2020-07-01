1h ago

North West teacher, 25, found strangled in home with hands and feet tied

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • A young teacher who graduated in 2018 and started her career in 2019 has been murdered.
  • She was found dead at her home on Monday.
  • A case of murder is being investigated by the police.

A 25-year-old North West teacher was found dead after being allegedly strangled on Monday, the provincial education department said on Wednesday morning.

The Life Science teacher from Magong village, near Rustenburg, was allegedly strangled at her home near Moruleng in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality. Police say her hands and feet were tied.

A case of murder has been opened.

According to the department, the teacher had started her teaching career in 2019 after completing her education at North West University in 2018.

READ | 10-year prison sentence for pupil who killed his teacher

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed her sadness over the murder of the young teacher and condemned gender-based violence.

"On behalf of the department, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. This unfortunate incident happens at a time when our country is grappling from the chains of gender-based violence. It is one death too many. As a department we are fighting a common enemy called Covid-19 and we do not expect to lose our teachers in this way," she said.

Matsemela added that it was also heartbreaking to lose a young teacher, who had her whole career ahead of her, in such a manner.

She is expected to visit the bereaved family in Makgobistad Village on Thursday.

North West police chief Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed his shock at the murder.

He said officers were working hard to apprehend the perpetrators.


