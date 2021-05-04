North West teacher arrested for allegedly stabbing colleague

A North West teacher was allegedly stabbed by a colleague after an argument.

The teacher who was stabbed is in ICU.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela will visit the school on Tuesday.

The first day at a North West school got off to a bloody start on Monday after a teacher allegedly stabbed a female colleague.



According to provincial education department spokesperson Elias Malindi, a 64-year-old male teacher from Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng, Brits, allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old female colleague at Tshefoge Primary School in Vaalboschloot.

Malindi said Tshefoge had been under construction since the last quarter, and pupils were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

The suspect allegedly forcefully entered the hall and refused to be sanitised or have his temperature taken.

"It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim and went outside, where an argument ensued between them.

"It is alleged that the teacher had multiple stab wounds on the back of her neck and back. The staff at the school managed to rush in to apprehend the culprit and called the police," Malindi said.

He added the injured teacher was still in a critical condition in ICU.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident took place and said the male teacher had been apprehended.

Myburgh added the incident happened at around 08:00 and the teacher was stabbed with an "unknown instrument", saying residents then assaulted the man.

Myburgh said when the police arrived at the scene, they found the man had been assaulted and he was taken to a local healthcare facility. He is under police guard and would be appearing in court soon.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident, saying pupils and teachers exposed to the incident would receive counselling.

"As a department, we are very much disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident which happened in our schools, allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators.

"I wish to condemn it in the strongest terms and indicate that gender-based violence is not welcomed in our schools. Anyone who does that will be subjected to the full might of the law.

"This has also traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the staff members who apprehended the suspect."

Matsemela was expected to visit the school on Tuesday to support the teachers and pupils.

