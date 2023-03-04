59m ago

Share

North West teacher fired for leaking exam paper to pupils

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A North West school teacher was fired after he allegedly leaked a Grade 11 exam paper.
A North West school teacher was fired after he allegedly leaked a Grade 11 exam paper.
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • A North West teacher has failed in his bid to get his job back. 
  • He was fired after he allegedly leaked an exam paper. 
  • A disciplinary hearing found him guilty of violating exam rules. 

A North West school teacher lost his job after allegedly giving Grade 11 pupils at Tlotlang Thuto Secondary School a Life Orientation memorandum during the June examination.

The provincial Department of Education fired Motsamai Blondie Maake following a disciplinary hearing, after he allegedly handed over the exam paper on 29 June 2021, a day before the midyear examination was written.

The disciplinary hearing found him guilty of violating the examination rules. However, Maake referred his alleged unfair dismissal to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), which has now also found against him.

According to the ELRC, Maake taught History, English, Geography and Life Orientation at the school.

The ELRC's Ntjatja Klaas Aphane accused Maake of "arrogance" after he admitted that he had refused to discuss the exam leak with the head of department and the principal without a representative from the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).  

Aphane said it was Maake's responsibility to notify and invite his union representative and not make it the principal's responsibility. 

"It is quite therefore disingenuous, [a] smack of arrogance of extraordinary nature, and lack of co-operation of the applicant to demand that the principal should invite his union representative, who was to represent him to discuss the leakage of [the] LO memorandum," Aphane said.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal teacher fired for allegedly asking to test if pupil was a virgin

"Therefore, his refusal to provide his version was misplaced and misguided. It is, however, his constitutionally entrenched right to be represented by any union of his choice, but it was his responsibility to brief and ensure attendance of that union representative."

Aphane found in favour of the department, saying it was within its rights to subject Maake to a disciplinary process.

He added that Maake had demonstrated an "abrasive" attitude and a lack of remorse during the arbitration proceedings.

He had also refused to acknowledge the wrongfulness of his conduct and had instead blamed the principal for waging a campaign against him, Aphane said.

"There was no slightest remorse on the applicant, and therefore it will be bad to expose learners to this kind of conduct as displayed by the applicant.

"Therefore, the dismissal of the applicant did [comply] with item 4(1) of the Code of Good Practice on Dismissal. The dismissal was procedurally fair."

Aphane added that Maake was not entitled to any reinstatement.  

"The relationship between the [department] and [Maake] is beyond repair, based on the totality of [the] evidence presented."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengeducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 2170 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 826 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 549 votes
George Russell
4% - 166 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 356 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.32
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
977.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,452.46
0.0%
Gold
1,856.55
0.0%
Silver
21.27
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,319
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,733
+2.4%
Industrial 25
104,205
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,540
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo