Teacher shot outside North West school

North West police have launched a 72-hour activation plan following the murder of a primary school teacher.

The 45-year-old teacher at Rutanang Primary School, Geelhout Park, was shot on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations still continue.

A North West primary school teacher was shot dead on Tuesday morning while sitting in her car in front of the school gate in Geelhoutpark, Rustenburg.



The Rutanang Primary School teacher was allegedly shot by two gunmen.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to find her killers. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the teacher was in her Toyota Fortuner in front of the school gate when the gunmen approached and shot her at close range. "The suspects, who did not take anything from the car, walked away from the scene on foot," said Mokgwabone. He added:

When police and paramedics were summoned, the teacher was declared dead at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

"Investigation into the matter continues and no arrest has been effected at this stage," said Mokgwabone.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

