1h ago

add bookmark

Teacher shot outside North West school

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 45-year-old North West teacher was shot dead while sitting in her car in front of the school gate on Tuesday.
A 45-year-old North West teacher was shot dead while sitting in her car in front of the school gate on Tuesday.
André Damons
  • North West police have launched a 72-hour activation plan following the murder of a primary school teacher.
  • The 45-year-old teacher at Rutanang Primary School, Geelhout Park, was shot on Tuesday morning.
  • No arrests have been made and investigations still continue. 

A North West primary school teacher was shot dead on Tuesday morning while sitting in her car in front of the school gate in Geelhoutpark, Rustenburg.

The Rutanang Primary School teacher was allegedly shot by two gunmen.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to find her killers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the teacher was in her Toyota Fortuner in front of the school gate when the gunmen approached and shot her at close range.

"The suspects, who did not take anything from the car, walked away from the scene on foot," said Mokgwabone.

He added: 

When police and paramedics were summoned, the teacher was declared dead at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

"Investigation into the matter continues and no arrest has been effected at this stage," said Mokgwabone.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengeducationcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4786 votes
No
53% - 5331 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.60
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,852.97
-0.2%
Silver
21.87
-0.4%
Palladium
2,053.50
+0.7%
Platinum
975.00
+1.4%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,533
+0.3%
All Share
72,216
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,783
-0.3%
Industrial 25
78,122
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,931
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo