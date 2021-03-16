North West University closes campus due to ‘continued violations of Covid-19 regulations’

The Mahikeng Campus of the North West University has been closed following "continued violations of Covid-19 regulations and protocols".



Principal and Vice-Chancellor Dan Kgwadi said the campus would be closed with immediate effect.

"Due to the continued violations of Covid-19 regulations and protocols, as well as the inability of staff to access campus to render the necessary services to deserving students, the university management has taken a painful decision to close the Mahikeng Campus with immediate effect until further notice," Kgwadi said in a statement.

Students would be required to vacate the campus by 14:00 on Wednesday and staff would work from home until further notice.

"This is obviously a setback for the university as a whole and especially to the students who are in dire need of assistance to clear their financial issues and register for the 2021 academic year. However, we must do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of NWU community," said Kgwadi.

The registration period for all students had been extended until Friday 26 March, he added.

