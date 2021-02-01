1h ago

add bookmark

North West unveils plan to vaccinate 2.7 million residents

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The North West province will focus on vaccinating healthcare workers during the first phase of the rollout.
  • The plan includes administering around 500 doses of the vaccine at each of its 21 designated vaccination sites every day.
  • Those vaccinated still required to social distance, wear a mask and sanitise/wash hands.

The North West Province will aim to vaccinate 2.7 million people against Covid-19 through 21 designated vaccine sites, Premier Job Mokgoro has announced.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Mokgoro unpacked the province's plan to roll out the Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, the same day as the first consignment of vaccines is due to arrive in South Africa.

In line with the national Health Department's rollout plan, the province would focus on vaccinating healthcare workers during the first phase of the rollout.

An estimated 35 000 healthcare workers stand to be vaccinated in the province, 23 000 of whom are at public health facilities.

The pre-registration of these healthcare workers was already underway, Mokgoro said. He added that the vaccine would only be administered to those who registered and made an appointment to be vaccinated.

Frontline healthcare workers would receive the first doses, while other healthcare workers had been prioritised according to their risk. The provincial government was also in the process of including other categories of healthcare workers, such as traditional healers.

The province plans to administer around 500 doses of the vaccine at each of its 21 designated vaccination sites every day, which are made up of all the hospitals in the North West.

Each vaccination site would also have an observation area, for vaccinators to observe patients for 15 minutes to ensure they do not develop an adverse reaction.

The vaccination was just one of many interventions required, said Mokgoro, and those immunised would still be expected to maintain social distancing and wear masks, as well as practice hand washing.

Three government structures had been created to oversee the vaccine rollout, said Mokgoro - a political committee, technical committee and vaccination rollout co-ordination team.

The plan would be implemented seven days before the rollout begins, the premier added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
job mo­kgoronorth westmahikengcoronavirus
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R295 000 jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3633 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1688 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(+1.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(+1.20)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(+0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.20)
Gold
1862.66
(+0.37)
Silver
29.22
(+2.35)
Platinum
1114.00
(+4.29)
Brent Crude
54.93
(0.00)
Palladium
2247.50
(+1.43)
All Share
62885.45
(+0.66)
Top 40
57748.42
(+0.76)
Financial 15
11603.92
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
84777.32
(+0.37)
Resource 10
61544.21
(+1.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

10h ago

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo