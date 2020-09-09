9m ago

add bookmark

North West woman allegedly chases 'cheating' boyfriend with knife, kills his lover

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman was stabbed to death near Brits on Monday.
A woman was stabbed to death near Brits on Monday.
iStock

A suspected love triangle led to the death of a woman near Brits in the North West on Monday. 

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, a 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Christinah Ditsele.

"The suspect was apprehended on Monday at Cyferskuil village near Brits after she [allegedly] stabbed Ditsele with a knife [in] the chest. 

"It is alleged that suspect had an argument with her 22-year-old boyfriend, accusing him of cheating [on her] with the victim."

READ | Yet another young Eastern Cape woman stabbed to death, allegedly by boyfriend

The woman then allegedly left her boyfriend on the street and came back later, carrying a knife, which prompted him to flee.

"It is alleged that the suspect then saw Ditsele whom she grabbed, pushed to the ground and stabbed in the chest. Ditsele was transported to the Kutlwanong clinic, where she was certified dead.

The 27-year-old woman was apprehended and charged with murder.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena urged members of the community to solve their differences amicably rather that resorting to violence.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Yet another young Eastern Cape woman stabbed to death, allegedly by boyfriend
Boy, 4, left soaked in blood after mother's throat slit by intruders in KZN
Eastern Cape cops arrest man after woman stabbed to death in street
Read more on:
policenorth westcrimemurder
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1737 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 384 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4545 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.98
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.97
(+0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.98
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.24
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.10)
Gold
1925.18
(-0.25)
Silver
26.50
(-0.36)
Platinum
899.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2267.71
(+0.93)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo