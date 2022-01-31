North West woman murdered in home, granddaughter, 5, drowned in bucket

A 61-year-old woman and her 5-year-old granddaughter have been murdered in their North West home.

The woman had multiple stab wounds and was found in a pool of blood.

The child was drowned in a bucket in the kitchen.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said 61-year-old Mmatiro Clementine Dithato was found murdered in Ganalaagte on Saturday, along with the 5-year-old girl.



The woman had texted her 21-year-old son and told him he could come to fetch money at her house. At around 09:22 when the man arrived at the house, he found that the sitting room window had been broken.

"Upon entering the house, he found his mother's lifeless body with multiple stab wounds and a rope around her neck lying in a pool of blood on the sitting room floor. The 5-year-old girl was found drowned, head first in a big bucket full of water in the kitchen," said Tselanyane.

Tselanyane added:

The son called for help, and the deceased's bodies were transported to a local clinic, where they were both declared dead on arrival. The motive for this attack is currently not known, and no arrests have been made as yet.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said the police "will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to book".

According to Tselanyane, the investigation into the matter continues. Police have requested anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Tebogo Galetlhobogwe, on 078 161 7736 or 082 373 7619.

