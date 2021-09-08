North West's main hospital 'gutted' in fire, says MEC after visit

Christiana Hospital in North West has been gutted and patients transferred to nearby hospitals.

According to the Health MEC, the fire started in one wing of the hospital where construction was underway.

The hospital had 50 beds.

Christiana Hospital in the North West has been completely gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to News24 in the afternoon, following his visit to assess the damages, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said he had found the hospital completely destroyed.

He said this now left the department with the mammoth task of working out where patients from the area would be transferred to.

Sambatha said, on arrival at the hospital, staff had informed him that the fire had started in an area where construction was taking place.

The MEC said the facility had been in the process of being refurbished.

He said:

The hospital has been gutted as a whole. The only advantage was that the fire had started where construction was underway and they could easily evacuate patients.

He added that patients had been successfully evacuated and that no injuries were reported.

Sambatha said the 50-bed refurbished facility had been expected to be handed over to the department by the end of September.

The MEC said the situation had now placed the department in an "awkward" situation.

The fire had left the area only with clinics and community healthcare centres.

A smaller hospital was about 40km away, while other facilities were even further.

Sambatha said:

This means from today until tomorrow, planning must be done as to where the hospital staff is going to be placed, and how we are going to cover up for community members who are going to be referred from clinics or community healthcare centres to hospitals.

He said planning was important to ensure that there was no collapse of services in the area in the absence of the hospital.

He said planning was imminent for how referrals would be handled, adding that transportation would also need to be taken care of.

Sambatha said police and fire personnel had taken over the facility and were investigating the exact cause of the fire.