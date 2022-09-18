30m ago

Northern Cape ANC endorses Ramaphosa as party president, Mashatile as his deputy

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference on Day 1 at Nasrec Expo on 29 July 2022 in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The ANC in the Northern Cape endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party president and Paul Mashatile as deputy.
  • The announcement was made by the provincial executive committee after a briefing on Friday.
  • Ramaphosa has received substantial endorsements from a number of provincial executives in the country.

The Northern Cape ANC has endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa for another term in office and nominated party heavyweight Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

The move comes ahead of the party's 55th national elective conference in December.

Its Northern Cape wing held a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Friday to discuss its preferred leadership line-up.

During the provincial conference in June, delegates representing branches of the Northern Cape reflected on the leadership race.

The 8th provincial conference unanimously resolved to support Ramaphosa for a second term.

The party said in a statement:

This was due to the commitment of the current president to renew and reposition the ANC as an agent for change, capable to improve the quality of life of all South Africans.

The ANC in Gauteng also announced its support for Ramaphosa as party president, with Mashatile as his deputy.

Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza described Mashatile as a "towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality and impeccable credentials".

Mashatile was set to continue with the ANC's programme of organisational unity and renewal, he added.

The powerful Gauteng PEC also resolved to support current ANC Limpopo chairperson, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, for the national chairperson position, and former Gauteng deputy chairperson and current NEC member, Nomvula Mokonyane, for the position of the ANC deputy secretary-general.

The decision in Gauteng follows the Mpumalanga ANC's endorsement of a second term for Ramaphosa, while backing Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president.


