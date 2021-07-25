Northern Cape bottle store employee nabbed for selling booze

A Prieska bottle store employee was nabbed for allegedly selling booze on Saturday night as it is still illegal to do so under the adjusted Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said patrolling police noticed some suspicious activity at the shop in the CBD of the Northern Cape town at about 17:30.

The employee would be charged in terms of Disaster Management Act regulations under the Level 4 lockdown, for allegedly dealing in liquor.

He also had cash on him, which police alleged was the proceeds of the bootlegging.

The sale of alcohol was banned under Level 4.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce an easing on alcohol trade during his televised address at 20:30 on Sunday.