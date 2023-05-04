Northern Cape cops, accomplice in court, accused of defrauding state of R80K

Two Northern Cape police officers and a third person were arrested on Thursday for fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Captain Godfrey Nogaga, Sergeant Kenny Tshilo and Thuso Mehlo allegedly defrauded the state of R80 000, which was paid as a reward claim.

The trio appeared in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The court granted Nogaga, Tshilo and Mehlo bail of R5 000, R4 000 and R500 respectively.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Tebogo Thebe, Nogaga, attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's Serious Organised Crime Unit in Kathu, submitted and recommended an informer's reward claim of R100 000 to be paid to Mehlo, who posed as the informer.

ALSO READ | Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than R500 million from employer

The police's claim committee approved a payment of R80 000.

Tshilo, stationed at the Kuruman police station, was an alleged accomplice to the crime because he allegedly recruited Mehlo.

Thebe said Nogaga allegedly took R70 000 and paid his alleged accomplices R5 000 each.

Major-General Steve Mabuela, the provincial head of the Hawks, welcomed Nogaga's arrest.

The case was postponed to 19 June for further investigation.



