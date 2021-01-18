Northern Cape cops nail shebeen 'kingpin' in Kimberley

Northern Cape police closed down the shebeen of a "kingpin" when they bust him allegedly dealing in liquor illegally.

On Sunday, police officers acted on a tip-off and busted the 63-year-old man in Kimberley for allegedly flouting the adjusted Level 3 Covid-19 regulations.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, the man was found selling liquor to the public from his house at inflated prices. He had no valid liquor trading licence or licence to operate a tavern from his house, situated in Newton Road, Beaconsfield.

The liquor found on the premises, valued at R4 800, was confiscated.

In a separate incident, a group of people was found gathered in Phuthanang in Galeshewe, buying and drinking fermented beer and alcohol.



People found on the premises were not wearing face masks and were ordered to disperse. The owner was slapped with a fine and the fermented beer was disposed of.

The public is warned not to drink homemade alcohol, as the effects thereof can be dangerous, Tawana said.