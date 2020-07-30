1h ago

Northern Cape family farm murders: 5 accused to remain behind bars

Jenna Etheridge
Realeboga Manyedi, Tshepaone Melato, Donald Seoleseng, Kgomotso Mpulwana and Tsepho Visagie Donderdagoggend in court. (Anena Burger, Netwerk24)
Anena Burger
Anena Burger
  • Four men and a woman are accused of attacking a Northern Cape family on their smallholding.
  • Their bodies were found in fields earlier this week.
  • The accused will remain in custody until their bail application.

The five people accused of attacking and kidnapping a Northern Cape family on their smallholding before killing them made a brief appearance in court on Thursday.

The four men and a woman stood in the dock of Hartswater Regional Court, while outside a convoy of tractors and cars made its way through the farming town in protest.

Police had searched since Sunday for Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their 54-year-old daughter Elzabie.

Officers discovered Elzabie's body in a field in the Taung area, north of Hartswater, on Tuesday morning. The same afternoon, the bodies of her parents were found in a veld in Takaneng Village.

Donald Seolesang, 20, Tshepo Visagie, 36, Realeboga Manyedi, 19, Kgomotso Mpumlwana, 43, and Tshepaone Melato, 19, were arrested in connection with the crimes.

They face three counts of murder and kidnapping, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

He said they did not apply for bail as Mpumlwana had to first consult with her lawyer.

The group would remain in custody until their bail application on August 13.

"The State will oppose bail given the seriousness of the charges," he said.

Elzabie, Breggie and Danie Brand
Elzabie, Breggie and Danie Brand were murdered and their bodies found two days later. (Netwerk24, Supplied)

According to Afriforum, hundreds of people from the area showed up at the court with posters condemning farm murders.

"The community united today to stand together. People have had enough - they want President Cyril Ramaphosa here," said Johan Kruger, AfriForum's community development head.

He said communities were tired of feeling unsafe and Ramaphosa should explain why attacks and murders on farms were still considered "ordinary crimes".

