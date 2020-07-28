Northern Cape family missing following possible attack on smallholding

An elderly couple and their adult daughter have gone missing after they were seemingly attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape on Sunday.

Netwerk24 reported that guests arrived at the couple's home on Monday afternoon, only to find it deserted, ransacked and bloodstained.

Danie Brand, 83, and his wife, Breggie, 73, as well as their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who visited her parents at the weekend, are reportedly missing, along with their vehicles.

One of the couple's cars, a Nissan Micra, was reportedly later found in Taung in North West.

Anyone with information should contact the Hartswater police station on 053 474 2155.

Earlier this month, an 80-year-old woman was attacked with an iron pipe on her farm in the Zastron area in the Free State, kidnapped and dropped off in sub-zero weather in Lesotho barefoot, wearing only her nightgown. She sought help after crossing a rugged piece of veld.



Daleen van der Hoven has since recovered.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler