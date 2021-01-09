1h ago

Northern Cape lawyer and alleged accomplice in court on drug charges

Nicole McCain
A Northern Cape lawyer has been arrested on drugs charges.
A Northern Cape lawyer has been arrested on drugs charges.
A Northern Cape lawyer and her alleged accomplice have appeared in the Keimoes Magistrate's Court on possession of drugs charges.

Sue-Ann Marlise Koopman, 32, a lawyer, and Richard John Clarke, 35, appeared briefly in court on Friday on possession of drugs charges.

They were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working together with the K9 Unit and border police in Keimoes, said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"The joint team conducted a search and seizure disruptive operation at the suspects' house on Friday," she said.

Mnisi said police found tablets worth R1 550 and dagga worth R2 650 at the house. The drugs were confiscated.

They were granted R300 bail each and the case was postponed to 2 March.

