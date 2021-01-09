Northern Cape lawyer and alleged accomplice in court on drug charges

A Northern Cape lawyer and her alleged accomplice have appeared in the Keimoes Magistrate's Court on possession of drugs charges.

Sue-Ann Marlise Koopman, 32, a lawyer, and Richard John Clarke, 35, appeared briefly in court on Friday on possession of drugs charges.

READ | Free State cops arrest three suspects in R1 million drug bust

They were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working together with the K9 Unit and border police in Keimoes, said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"The joint team conducted a search and seizure disruptive operation at the suspects' house on Friday," she said.

Mnisi said police found tablets worth R1 550 and dagga worth R2 650 at the house. The drugs were confiscated.

They were granted R300 bail each and the case was postponed to 2 March.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.