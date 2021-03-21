Northern Cape man arrested for alleged diamond dealing

A 57-year-old man was arrested after more than 200 diamonds were found at a house in Port Nolloth, Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said investigators raided a house at Douglas Street, Port Nolloth, on Friday after receiving information about illegal diamond dealing activities at the premises.

"A total of 254 suspected diamonds were confiscated. The value of the diamonds is still to be determined. Police also confiscated R32 450 in cash, two diamond testers, two digital scales, one magnifying glass and one ring box that contained the diamonds."

The man will appear in court soon.

