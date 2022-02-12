Northern Cape man arrested for allegedly impersonating traffic chief, defrauding victims

The Hawks have arrested a Northern Cape man for allegedly defrauding people by promising them driver's licences and vehicle registration papers.

A number of victims have come forward claiming they were allegedly defrauded by Andrew May, 38, who claimed to be the traffic chief of Postmasburg in the Northern Cape.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Tebogo Thebe, a docket was opened by the Hawks in January 2021.

The Hawks confiscated five cellphones valued at R20 000 from May.

He appeared in the Postmasburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

May is being charged with impersonating a peace officer and fraud.

The case was postponed to 12 April 2022.





