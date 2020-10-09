11m ago

add bookmark

Northern Cape man gets 25 years for killing girlfriend with panga, stabbing her 34 times

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Northern Cape man will spend 25 years behind bars for murdering his girlfriend.
A Northern Cape man will spend 25 years behind bars for murdering his girlfriend.
Mario Marco, Getty Images

A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape will spend 25 years behind bars after he bludgeoned his girlfriend to death with a panga and stabbed her 34 times with a knife.

READ | PE cops hunting 'cruel and callous' suspects who stabbed blind woman to death

On Thursday, the Northern Cape High Court found Elvis Malebo, 26, guilty of brutally murdering Evelyn Mocumi, 27, on 14 June this year.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, Malebo found Mocumi with a 33-year-old man in her shanty at the Asgat informal settlement in Hartswater. Malebo went to his house to fetch the weapons and threatened the man with the panga.

The man fled the scene and Malebo then murdered his girlfriend. He was arrested by Hartswater police minutes later and remained in custody until his sentencing.

He pleaded guilty and received 25 years for the murder and 12 months for the assault on the man. The sentences will run concurrently.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | Women and children will continue to die until we dismantle toxic masculinity
Baby stillborn after Indian man 'slashes pregnant wife's stomach to check gender'
OPINION | Men need to raise their voices against GBV and femicide
Read more on:
policenorthern capecrimemurdergender-based violence
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2775 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2614 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(+0.35)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(+0.25)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.20)
Gold
1910.39
(+0.82)
Silver
24.21
(+1.52)
Platinum
871.28
(+1.12)
Brent Crude
43.45
(+3.22)
Palladium
2378.00
(+0.85)
All Share
54554.85
(-0.36)
Top 40
50131.37
(-0.56)
Financial 15
10034.76
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
73887.43
(-0.82)
Resource 10
53288.20
(+0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo