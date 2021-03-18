Northern Cape mother to appear in court for allegedly killing newborn baby

A Northern Cape mother is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday after being charged with the murder of her newborn baby who was found in a shallow grave.



The woman, 29, is alleged to have given birth a week ago at her home in Sunway, Rietfontein, Hartbeesportdam.

"It is alleged that the suspect placed the newborn baby in boiling water, then wrapped the baby in plastic and buried the newborn in a shallow grave at a nearby field.

"The mother later confided in her friend about the incident, who alerted the police," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani.

The police thanked her friend for raising the alarm.

"The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, applauded the suspect's friend for speaking out and working with the police in ensuring that the suspect was arrested for this horrendous crime.

"Furthermore, he said community members must keep on co-operating with the police in order to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable in society," said Funani.