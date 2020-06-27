Northern Cape police investigate murder, attempted murder after two stabbing incidents

Northern Cape police are investigating a murder and attempted murder after arguments in two separate incidents ended in stabbings.



In Victoria West, a 38-year-old man was murdered, allegedly after he and his girlfriend had an argument on Friday night.

"It is alleged that … at about 19:45, the victim was embroiled in an argument with his girlfriend who then took a sharp object and stabbed him [in] the chest. The victim was declared dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to appear before court soon for murder.

READ | Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder

In another incident in Roodepan, a 19-year-old allegedly stabbed his friend in the neck.

"It is alleged that both [teens], aged 19 years, had an argument which led to one stabbing the other. The victim is currently in hospital and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder," said Mooi.

Police investigations are continuing in both cases.