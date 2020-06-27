1h ago

add bookmark

Northern Cape police investigate murder, attempted murder after two stabbing incidents

Nicole McCain
André Damons

Northern Cape police are investigating a murder and attempted murder after arguments in two separate incidents ended in stabbings.

In Victoria West, a 38-year-old man was murdered, allegedly after he and his girlfriend had an argument on Friday night.

"It is alleged that … at about 19:45, the victim was embroiled in an argument with his girlfriend who then took a sharp object and stabbed him [in] the chest. The victim was declared dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to appear before court soon for murder.

READ | Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder

In another incident in Roodepan, a 19-year-old allegedly stabbed his friend in the neck.

"It is alleged that both [teens], aged 19 years, had an argument which led to one stabbing the other. The victim is currently in hospital and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder," said Mooi.

Police investigations are continuing in both cases.

Related Links
Covid-19 temporarily paralyses Northern Cape doctor, a very rare symptom globally
Cop allegedly kills girlfriend during argument, shoots himself
Another woman found stabbed and dumped in field - boyfriend arrested
Read more on:
kimberleycrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 2689 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 721 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 522 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

4h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo