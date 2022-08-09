Northern Cape police rescue 44 people allegedly trafficked from Gauteng

Mothibistad in the Northern Cape. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2019, accessed 2022.
The police rescued 44 people who were allegedly trafficked.
An investigation was launched after eight members of the group managed to get to the Kuruman police station to complain about the conditions to which they were being subjected.
They alleged they were brought to Mothibistad, in the Northern Cape, from Gauteng under the pretence of a learnership opportunity in "electricity and lights making", said police spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe.
They were told this "learnership" would cover accommodation, food and an undisclosed amount of money.
Thebe said:
Their accommodation was not up to standard and [they] were provided with one meal per day. The team made arrangements to provide the group with temporary accommodation and the Department of Social Development provided meals, while plans were being made to transport the group back to Gauteng.
The group was transported back to Gauteng on Saturday.
Thebe told News24 no arrests had been made as yet.
The investigation continues.
