Northern Cape police station robbed of firearms and ammunition

Getrude Makhafola
Jaco Marais

Three men held up a constable at the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape on Saturday night and made off with R5 rifles, pistols and ammunition.

According to a police report which News24 has seen, the constable was alone at the police station at the time. Three men, who spoke in Setwana, entered the police station before 22:00. Two of them jumped over the service counter and pointed a gun at her.

"They asked for firearms. The keys to the safe were in [the constable's] pocket. She opened the safe after they demanded the keys at gunpoint," according to the police report.

The men took three R5 rifles with two magazines and 37 rounds of ammunition, 12 bore pump action guns with 103 rounds of ammunition [and] eight 9mm pistols with five magazines and 98 rounds of ammunition. They also took the officer's cellphone before they used cables to tie her up and left.

She managed to free herself and call a colleague for help.

Investigators have since traced the cellphone to the nearby Maipeying village.

The area was searched but neither the guns nor the perpetrators were found.

