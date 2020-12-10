1h ago

Northern Cape taxi driver guilty of kidnapping teen, running her over and raping her

Riaan Grobler
A Northern Cape taxi driver kidnapped and raped a 19-year-old.

A 31-year-old Northern Cape taxi driver has been found guilty of several charges after he kidnapped a 19-year-old woman, ran her over in his taxi when she tried to escape, and raped her.

On Wednesday, the Hartswater Magistrate's Court sentenced Sibusiso Mahlangu to 10 years in prison for rape, four years for kidnapping and six years for attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, the woman and the taxi driver left a local tavern together on 23 August 2012.

When the woman realised that Mahlangu was not driving in the direction of her home as he had promised, she jumped out. Mahlangu then ran her over, before loading her into the taxi and raping her.

Later, he dropped her off in Pampierstad and fled. The woman managed to report the incident and was hospitalised for seven days as a result of her injuries.

Mahlangu was arrested and released on bail, but failed to appear in court.

He was rearrested in Nelspruit last year and remained in custody until his court appearance.

