45m ago

add bookmark

Northern Cape teen in court for allegedly beheading peer and throwing body in ditch

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)

The case of a 16-year-old Pampierstad resident accused of decapitating a 17-year-old peer, was held in camera at the Pampierstad Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. 

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the hearing was held with the accused in absentia because he was admitted in hospital for a medical evaluation.

It is alleged that the accused beheaded the teen, and then threw the body into a ditch. The head was later found in a shack of a relative of the accused.   

READ | Belgian national sentenced to life in prison for murder and rape of Chantelle Barnard

The case has been postponed to 21 September for further investigation. The prosecution, led by prosecutor Dineo Mathule, will oppose the accused's release on bail.

The accused will be held in custody in the juvenile section of Kimberly Prison until his next court appearance.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Kempton Park man beheads girlfriend, stuffs her body in a fridge
Gauteng man held after allegedly beheading, disemboweling son
Life in prison for 2 men who beheaded pregnant woman and tried to sell her head
Read more on:
npanorthern capecrime
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 3703 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1004 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
23% - 1367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(-0.64)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.91)
Gold
1943.20
(-0.83)
Silver
26.78
(-1.30)
Platinum
943.18
(-2.37)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2376.00
(-0.16)
All Share
55960.74
(-0.30)
Top 40
51629.73
(-0.32)
Financial 15
10087.26
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
74197.91
(-0.92)
Resource 10
56827.56
(+0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo