Northern Cape tik dealer jailed for 7 years after trying to bribe cop

Riaan Grobler
A tik dealer has been sentenced to seven years in jail.
A tik dealer has been sentenced to seven years in jail.
PHOTO: Mario Marco, Getty Images

A Northern Cape tik dealer has been jailed after he tried to bribe a police officer with R1 000.

On 17 September, the Upington Magistrate's Court convicted Ebere Igwe, 41, and sentenced him to seven years' direct imprisonment for corruption and additional sentences for the possession of drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement that Igwe and a companion were arrested and charged with dealing in tik in May 2019.

He attempted to bribe the investigating officer and offered to pay him R1 000 to destroy the docket.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit was alerted, and a sting operation was conducted, resulting in Igwe's immediate arrest after he paid the officer.

He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment for the possession of drugs and another three years, also for the possession of drugs, as well as seven years for corruption.

